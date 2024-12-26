Zelensky Fumes Over Russia Christmas Day Missile Attack

Share

Amid the Christmas Day celebration across the world, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky has outrightly condemned what he described as an inhumane attack from Russia, which launched over 170 missiles and drones on his war-torn country.

New Telegraph gathered that the power grid on Christmas Day killed one and caused widespread blackouts across the country.

The country woke up on Wednesday at 5:30 am (0330 GMT) to an air raid alarm, shortly followed by air force reports that Russia had launched Kalibr cruise missiles from the Black Sea.

According to Zelensky, the Russian missile went through Moldovan and Romanian airspace, but Romania said it detected no such violation.

READ ALSO

Ukrainian Zelensky said, “Putin deliberately chose Christmas to attack. What could be more inhumane? More than 70 missiles, including ballistic missiles, and more than a hundred attack drones. The target is our energy system.”

Furthermore, Ukraine’s DTEK energy company said the Russian attack severely damaged the equipment of thermal power plants.

“Unfortunately, there are some hits. As of now, there are blackouts in several regions.

“Denying light and warmth to millions of peace-loving people as they celebrate Christmas is a depraved and evil act that must be answered.” DTEK CEO Maxim Timchenko said

Share

Please follow and like us: