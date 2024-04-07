Zelensky Cries Out As Ukraine Run Out Of Defence Missiles

President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday cried out as the country is running out of air defence missiles.

This is coming amid Russia’s intense long-range bombing campaign.

The President in a warning remark aired on Saturday said if Russia keeps hitting Ukraine every day, the country might run out of missiles.

“If they keep hitting [Ukraine] every day the way they have for the last month, we might run out of missiles, and the partners know it,” he said in an interview that aired on Ukrainian television.

Last Sunday, the President warned that his country no longer has enough ammunition for a counter-offensive against Russia.

He, however, said that they have started receiving some from partners to defend themselves.