Zelensky: 55,000 Ukrainian Soldiers Killed In War With Russia

The number of Ukrainian soldiers killed on the battlefield in the four years of war with Russia is 55,000, President Volodymyr Zelensky has said. Zelensky announced the figure in an interview with France 2 TV on Wednesday.

Additionally, a large number of people are considered officially missing, he said. While both Kyiv and Moscow have regularly published estimates of the other side’s losses, they have been reluctant to detail their own.

However, the BBC has confirmed the names of almost 160,000 people killed fighting on Russia’s side in Ukraine. US President Donald Trump has been leading efforts to end the war that began with Russia’s full-scale invasion of its neighbour on February 22, 2022.

Special US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law, held talks with Russian and Ukrainian negotiators in the capital of the United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi, for a second day on Thursday in an effort to try and thrash out the details of the US proposed peace deal.

It was the second such trilateral meeting and the talks had been “detailed and productive”, Steve Witkoff wrote on X, but “significant work remains”.

The most difficult issue is territory, with Russia demanding that Ukraine cedes the rest of the eastern industrial region of Donbas that Moscow does not currently control.