Zelensky: 5 Killed In Large Russian Missile, Drone Attacks

Five people have died and tens of thousands have been left without power in Ukraine after intense Russian missile and drone attacks overnight, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

Four members of one family, including a 15-yearold girl, were killed by a strike in the village of Lapaivka as attacks mostly targeted the western region of Lviv.

Ukraine’s neighbour Poland scrambled fighter jets in order to ensure the safety of Polish airspace, the Polish military confirmed.

Allied NATO aircraft were also deployed. Russia’s defence ministry said it had successfully carried out a “massive” strike on Ukrainian military and infrastructure targets, reports the BBC.