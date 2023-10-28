Zeh Nation: Portable Unveils New Artiste, Monke (Video)

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has unveiled a new artist, Monke who recently joined his record label, Zeh Nation.
Saturday Telegraph reports that this is coming days after he feuded with former signee, Young Duu.
Taking to his official Instagram page to announce his new signee to his fans and followers, Portable introduced him and proudly referred to Monke as his child.
Following the brief introduction, he stepped aside to allow his newly signed artist, Monke, to showcase his talent to the world with a freestyle performance.
The new artist, Monke, who appeared calm and composed, demonstrated his lyrical prowess in his native Yoruba language.
READ ALSO:
- Portable, Queen Dami Share Romantic Moment (Video).
- Portable Reacts To 2nd Baby Mama Allegations Against Him.
- Portable’s 2nd Baby Mama, Keji Drags Singer Over Failed Child Support.
Shortly after the video made its way to the internet, concerned Nigerians flocked to the comment section to react.
See some reactions below:
@BakareSeyi6: “Person wey no learn work wey just start a company,wetin una expect. No b too dey sign monke dey go.”
@dino7888: “Hmm y’all don’t notice portable dey use style commot bois from trenches? He will give them the fame and tell them to work on it, if you’re wise enough you will definitely make it. See youngi duu is doing fine.”
@Swissuarez: “Shey na portable babe dey beside am…Omo I ghats marry fine chima.”
@Danyzea: “At this rate, if portable Jam my Papa for street, e fit sign am.”
@Babzjosh: “He go just pick anyone out of his bartender to come drop something.”
@dino7888: “This could be Portable pattern, pull bois from trenches, make them popular then throw them on the street. If you’re half wise you will make it that way, at least youngi duu is doing fine now.”
@KennyNuga: “Portable signs Artist that has same traits and qualities as him.”
@Davidspredict: “E get one boy wey he sign that guy dey sing like boyspice but e sure me say the werey go still run am shege.”
Watch the video below: