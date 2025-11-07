New Telegraph

November 7, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
November 7, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Market News
  3. Zeenab Foods Completes…

Zeenab Foods Completes Oversubscribed N25.4bn Commercial Paper Issuance

Zeenab Foods Limited has successfully completed an oversubscribed N25.4 billion Series 1 Commercial Paper (CP) issuance under its newly established N50 billion CP Programme.

The offer, initially targeted at N10 billion, witnessed overwhelming investor participation, reflecting strong market confidence in Zeenab Foods’ creditworthiness, operational performance, and growth prospects.

This latest CP Programme succeeds the company’s earlier N20 billion issuance programme launched in 2024, under which Zeenab Foods raised up to N22 billion across multiple series and tranches.

According to the company, all obligations under the previous programme were fully redeemed ahead of maturity, underscoring its solid financial discipline and reliability.

Speaking on the successful issuance, Dr. Ayemere O. Victor, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Zeenab Foods Limited, said the oversubscription affirms investors’ trust in the company’s business fundamentals and management strength.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Custodian Investment Leads Insurance Stocks With N249.69bn Market Cap
Read Next

Ellah Lakes Targets N235bn Capital Injection Via Share Relisting On NGX