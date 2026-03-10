Zedvance Disburses N96bn In Commercial Lending To Customers

Zedvance Finance Limited has disbursed over N96 billion in funding to support commercial businesses across the country, establishing its strong positioning beyond retail lending and reinforcing its commitment to bridging the gap between enterprise growth and access to timely financing solutions.

Leveraging its 11-year legacy, Zedvance’s Commercial Solutions business, launched in 2025, has in just one year become a major driver of credit expansion, achieving one of the highest loan disbursement rates among financial institutions, empowering thousands of local enterprises and boosting economic growth.

A statement yesterday said the business had consistently supported enterprises across key sectors of the economy, including oil & gas, automotive, logistics, renewable energy, fintech, e-commerce, trade distribution value chains, agri-businesses and others.

Through offerings such as working capital, invoice/PO financing, equipment and trade finance, and ecosystem-based solutions, Zedvance enables access to liquidity for buy-now-pay-later providers, asset acquisition, and cross-border credit lines for imports & exports, aiding business expansion and strengthening operational resilience in a dynamic economic environment.

Speaking on the importance of flexible and tailored financing, Group Managing Director of Zedcrest Group, Adedayo Amzat, CFA, noted that Zedvance Finance, operates a model that is specifically purpose-built to bridge financing gaps and support business growth.

“We are proud of our accomplishments so far, especially the impact we’ve made in sectors that are critical to economic development. For instance, through solar and asset on-lending, we have helped to expand energy access and improve income opportunities for gig workers by financing mobility asset platforms across Nigeria.

Because our customers are at the heart of our business, we were intentional about designing our flagship product, ‘Liquidity Solutions’ to allow businesses unlock faster credit delivery across all high-growth sectors. This has proven impactful as we continue to witness our clients record great successes,” Amzat said.

Highlighting the unique value of the offering, Amzat added that Liquidity Solutions provides tailored financing structures such as inventory purchase, invoice financing, and import financing, which empower businesses to optimise cash flow, accelerate turnover, and scale with confidence.