…spotlights flagship product, Liquidity Solutions, for growth

Zedvance Finance Limited, a leading provider of consumer and business financing solutions in Nigeria, has disbursed over ₦96 billion in funding to support commercial businesses across the country, establishing its strong positioning beyond retail lending and reinforcing its commitment to bridging the gap between enterprise growth and access to timely financing solutions.

Leveraging its 11-year legacy, Zedvance’s Commercial Solutions business, launched in 2025, has in just one year become a major driver of credit expansion, achieving one of the highest loan disbursement rates among financial institutions, empowering thousands of local enterprises and boosting economic growth.

The business has consistently supported enterprises across key sectors of the economy, including oil & gas, automotive, logistics, renewable energy, fintech, e-commerce, trade distribution value chains, agri-businesses and others.

Through offerings such as working capital, invoice/PO financing, equipment and trade finance, and ecosystem-based solutions, Zedvance enables access to liquidity for buy-now-pay-later providers, asset acquisition, and cross-border credit lines for imports & exports, aiding business expansion and strengthening operational resilience in a dynamic economic environment.

Speaking on the importance of flexible and tailored financing, Group Managing Director of Zedcrest Group, Adedayo Amzat, CFA, noted that Zedvance Finance operates a model that is specifically purpose-built to bridge financing gaps and support business growth.

“We are proud of our accomplishments so far, especially the impact we’ve made in sectors that are critical to economic development. For instance, through solar and asset on-lending, we have helped to expand energy access and improve income opportunities for gig workers by financing mobility asset platforms across Nigeria.

“Because our customers are at the heart of our business, we were intentional about designing our flagship product, ‘Liquidity Solutions’, to allow businesses to unlock faster credit delivery across all high-growth sectors.

This has proven impactful as we continue to witness our clients record great successes,” Amzat said.

Highlighting the unique value of the offering, Amzat added that Liquidity Solutions provides tailored financing structures such as inventory purchase, invoice financing, and import financing, which empower businesses to optimise cash flow, accelerate turnover, and scale with confidence.

Commenting, Ayooluwa Oladimeji, Ag. Executive Director, Commercial Solutions, explained that Zedvance leverages technology, product innovation, deep sector expertise and risk-moderated structures to deploy diverse funding solutions, including multi-currency credit lines, BNPL facilities, and equipment financing across automotive, renewable energy, manufacturing, fintech, and trade distribution sectors.

“In 2025 alone, Zedvance Commercial Solution’s business recorded tremendous growth, driven by strong partnerships and a rapidly expanding portfolio. We are proud to have supported a range of businesses, including Shekel Mobility, Tradegrid, Sapphire, CredPal and other ecosystem partners.

Beyond these successes, our focus remains on strengthening credit access across Africa’s commercial ecosystems to enable businesses to scale with confidence and resilience”, he said

Building on its strong momentum, Zedvance is poised to expand its reach further in 2026, targeting over ₦250 billion in funding across key economic sectors, including off-grid power, smart devices and home equipment, vehicle dealerships and mobility platforms, agribusiness and manufacturing, consumer and industrial goods distribution and hospitality.

This expansion reinforces its mission to accelerate enterprise growth by providing faster and broader access to credit across Africa.