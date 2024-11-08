Zayed Sustainability Prize Announces 2025 Finalists On Global Solutions

Share

The Zayed Sustainability Prize, the UAE’s pioneering award for innovative solutions to global challenges, has announced this year’s finalists following a deliberation by its esteemed Jury.

The winners will be announced at the Zayed Sustainability Prize Awards Ceremony on January 14, 2025 as part of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week. The Zayed Sustainability Prize’s Jury elected the 33 finalists from 5,980 entries received across six categories: Health, Food, Energy, Water, Climate Action and Global High Schools – a 15 per cent increase in submissions over last year.

H.E. Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Director General of the Zayed Sustainability Prize, and COP28 President, highlighted that the finalists demonstrate exceptional innovation and impact.

He said: “The Zayed Sustainability Prize continues to honour the enduring legacy of Sheikh Zayed, whose visionary leadership in sustainability and humanitarianism guides the UAE’s mission to uplift livelihoods worldwide by fostering development in some of the most vulnerable regions.

“This cycle, we received an unprecedented number of submissions, with notable participation from the Global South and youth.

In fact, this year’s submissions reflect the three megatrends shaping our future, namely the rise of the Global South, the pace of the energy transition and the growth of AI.”

Share

Please follow and like us: