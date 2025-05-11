Zaura Moves To Curb Thuggery, Drug Abuse In Kano

Share

A former Kano Central Senatorial candidate and prominent chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdulkarim Abdussalam, popularly known as AA Zaura, has launched a major initiative to tackle the longstanding issues of thuggery and drug addiction that have claimed the lives of hundreds of young people in Kano.

As part of the effort, Zaura has held meetings with leaders of rival political thug groups, hunters, and vigilante groups to put an end to the violent clashes and criminal activities that continue to lead to deaths and maiming of innocent residents in the ancient city.

The APC stalwart reiterated his commitment to offering rehabilitation opportunities for drug users and repentant thugs, describing the persistent violence and tension as unnecessary and detrimental to the city’s future.

“As agents of social consciousness and guidance, religious leaders are being engaged to support this initiative by promoting renewed moral behavior among the youth,” he said.

Zaura appealed to Islamic clerics to intensify sermons against drug abuse, thuggery, and criminality in order to give hope and direction to young people.

Addressing Ulamas on Saturday in Kano, he highlighted their influential role in shaping society and called for their support in counselling and moral reorientation.

“In our campaign against drug abuse, political thuggery, and criminality in Kano, we believe Ulamas have a vital role to play. They are the voice of the people, the voice of God, and their words carry weight. One Imam can change countless lives,” he noted.

Zaura, founder of the AA Zaura Foundation, emphasized the non-partisan nature of the initiative, stating that the mission is to bring about meaningful change in Kano, regardless of political affiliation.

He also expressed willingness to collaborate with the Kano State Government, security agencies, and private stakeholders to rid the state of the rising wave of criminality.

“This is not a political battle or a Zaura-only initiative. It is a collective responsibility. I call on all concerned individuals, government bodies, and private entities to join hands. I cannot do it alone,” he said.

The APC chieftain strongly condemned politicians who exploit and arm youths with drugs to attack their opponents, saying such acts must be discouraged.

“I am a politician, but I have never condoned the use of drugs. Some of these so-called thugs are actually graduates. Why would any politician drug them while keeping their own children safe abroad? It must stop,” Zaura declared.

In response to the initiative, Islamic clerics pledged to partner in finding lasting solutions to the escalating societal unrest in Kano.

They also called on the government to address the root causes of criminality and provide platforms for channeling the energy of young people into productive ventures.

The scholars further urged authorities to address the alarming rise in drug abuse among married women and young ladies and called for stricter measures to prevent the inflow of illicit drugs into the state.

Share