Zarttech Establishes Tech Academy Programme to Empower Youths

Zarttech, a social-driven software and technology consultancy company, established Zarttalent, a foundation that aims to empower Nigerian youths with tech skills to harness global opportunities. Zarttalent is a dynamic training academy providing diverse tech programmes tailored to empower tech enthusiasts across Nigeria and Africa. These programmes, according to the form, aim to equip individuals with essential tech skills and knowledge, positioning them for success in a global career landscape. Established in May 2021, the academy is committed to a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative.

“This initiative ensures that all women enrolled in the programme receive a 30% scholarship that aligns with the academy’s broader goal of training 2000 women in tech over the next five years in Africa, contributing significantly to Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG) objectives. “In addition to a comprehensive learning experience, Zarttalent awards learners who complete the programs with globally recognised certificates. Graduates enjoy additional benefits such as international internship opportunities, access to global mentors, international job opportunities, and dedicated career support services.”

The company stated that the program focuses on courses in Frontend Engineering, Back- end Engineering, Project Management, and Product Design. “By providing these courses, the academy strives to empower more Africans to unlock their full potential. It’s not just about acquiring skills; it’s about transforming individuals into problem-solvers, adding substantial value to the world, and highlighting the superstar qualities inherent in each person,” it stated.