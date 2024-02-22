Zarttalent Collaborates With Varsities to Empower Students

Zarttalent, a foundation driving digital literacy in Nigeria, has announced a collaboration with Nigerian universities to empower students with in-demand technological skills through its academy programme. The collaboration officially kicked off on February 12, 2024, with a successful event hosted at Afe Babalola University, Ekiti State.

The event saw over 100 students in attendance who were introduced to various tech courses and workshops designed by the Zarttalent Academy to prepare them for the demands of the modern workforce. Speaking about the collaboration, the Chief Executive Officer, Zarttalent Foundation, Nelson Ajulo, expressed enthusiasm for the initiative to make a lasting impact on the students.

“We are excited to collaborate with Nigerian universities in empowering stu- dents with essential technological skills, positioning them for success. “Through a blend of academic and practical training, we aim to provide students with the necessary tools to excel in today’s digital landscape. As the demand for technological skills continues to grow, partnerships like these will play a crucial role in shaping the future of Nigeria’s digital economy.

“Through the Zarttalent Foundation, we also offer a 30 per cent scholarship to women who want to enrol into the academy, aligning with our broader objective of training 2000 women in technology across Africa within the next five years. This initiative significantly contributes to the Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG) objectives,” he said.