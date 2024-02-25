New Telegraph

February 25, 2024
Zara’s Cap: Trending Northern Beauty Accessory

There is a reason head gears like turban, fascinators, ready-to- wear gene, popularly known as auto gele are always a must-have.

They are classy, sophisticated and one of the best accessories for switching up ones style.

They are also very African with the modern twist. This is why the grand entry of zara’s cap is also a big hit among fashionable ladies. Zara’s cap is that kind of auto gele that is popu- lar among the Northern beautiful ladies.

Now, it has found its way into many ladles from different tribes and accents’ wardrobe. Just like turbans, fascinators, Zara’s cap is a trendy headgear for the look books.

