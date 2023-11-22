Zaniolo Expresses Desire To Show His Qualities At Aston Villa

Nicolò Zaniolo is determined to show his qualities at Aston Villa after joining the club on loan from Galatasaray.

The 24-year-old Italian forward joined the Villans in the summer on a loan deal with a conditional obligation to buy clause attached to the deal. He has shown some positives in his first 14 outings but hasn’t directly contributed to a goal yet.

Zaniolo was involved in the recent Serie A betting scandal, where he made it clear to investigators that he simply betted on card games on unregulated websites, rather than placing bets on football matches.

He is expected to be handed a small fine, facing no football-related sanctions.

Speaking to Gianluca Di Marzio after Italy’s draw with Ukraine, Zaniolo first discussed life in the Premier League with Aston Villa.

“Aston Villa are a strong team. Now we have Tottenham and some quite difficult matches, but we are a strong team, and we can win against everyone if we do things the way they should be done.

“Then there are still many games left and the objectives are long away now, but we are certainly a strong team, and we can have our say.”

He was asked about his adaptation to the Premier League, considering the struggles of some Italians who’ve made the jump in recent years.

“Like everything, when you make a change, you need time. I’m happy because the Premier League is a great league, Aston Villa are a great team.

“But in any case, I still have to adapt well and better. I have a lot of time ahead and we hope to do it well, I want to show my qualities.”