Zamfara: ZSUBEB, UNICEF Partner To boost school mgt capacities

In a significant step towards improving educational standards in Zamfara State, the Zamfara State Universal Basic Education Board (ZSUBEB) in collaboration with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), has organised a comprehensive training session for SchoolBased Management Committees (SBMC) and Center-Based Management Committees (CBMC) on effective utilization of grants for schools.

In his remarks at the event, Executive Chairman of ZSUBEB, Professor Nasir Garba Anka, commended UNICEF for its unwavering support for education in the state, emphasizing the importance of using the allocated funds according to the proposed plans and urged the SBMC and CBMC members to justify the trust placed in them.

