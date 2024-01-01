Zamfara: ZACCIMA Sacks President Over Alleged Financial Scandals, Inaugurates New Exco’s

The State Executives of the Zamfara Chamber of Commerce Industry Mines and Agriculture (ZACCIMA) have unanimously cast a vote of no confidence against its President, Sani Ibrahim Maikanwa over alleged fraud-related offences ranging from financial mismanagement, abuse of power and administration misconduct.

Reading the allegations letter before the Congress and the annual general meeting held at Huda University in Gusau, the Director General of ZACCIMA, Alhaji Lawal Mohammed Tsafe, said the embattled President Sani Maikanwa, has fraudulently diverted and deposited the sum of N10,000,000.00 into his personal bank account.

Saying further, “With reference to the above subject matter, we humbly write on behalf of the teeming EXCOs and council members of this chamber of commerce to forward this letter to your noble and respected office with a view to bringing to your office the information of the wrongdoings taking place in our chamber of commerce here in Gusau, Zamfara State which the council members have unanimously cast a vote of no confidence against the leadership of Sani Ibrahim Maikanwa for the progress and smooth running of the chamber.

“In view of the above therefore, Mr President (CONSCCIMA) may wish to note the following misconducts committed by Sani Ibrahim Maikanwa accordingly, also sometime in the same year, another N1,000,000.00 was given to the Exco members by the Zamfara State government.

“The said N1million was as an assistance to enable the executive members of the chamber to go round and meet with their members in all the 14 local government areas, but Maikanwa had again diverted such amount of money into his bank account which as a result he was taken to the State C.I.D by the council members for interrogation out of which only N450,000.00 was recovered.

“The same Sani Maikanwa single-handedly runs the affairs of the chamber without involving or duly consulting the EXCO or council members of the chamber as in the same vein, Sani Maikanwa abused his power vested on him by the constitution of the chamber by taking decisions based on his own personal interest which in turn created unhealthy relationships among the council members.

The meeting instantly ended with the inauguration of Dr. Hassan Buhari as the new President to run the affairs of the chamber with the newly inaugurated numerous Vice Presidents.

In his acceptance speech, the newly inaugurated President, Dr. Hassan Buhari, assures members of the state government, good people of the state and teeming members of the chamber.

“In my declaration today for this position I would humbly propose 4 point action plan (agenda) which in my opinion will directly and specifically ensure the association is united strongly and purposefully aimed at reviving the commercial activities in the state.

“We will ensure that our association remains up to date by creating a functional website for more contacts with national and international business partners, we will also work closely with federal and state governments through effective collaboration to improve the lives of our members and the general society, Dr Hassan has assured.