Zamfara Youths Dismiss Matawalle’s Alleged Links To Bandits

The Zamfara Youth Network (ZYN) has described SaharaReporters’ publication alleging that the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Mohammed Matawalle, gave 36 Hilux vehicles to bandits and still chats with terrorists as a complete and malicious lie from beginning to end.

Speaking in Gusau on Thursday, Comrade Musa Usman said the story is nothing but a desperate attempt to rubbish the outstanding results the Minister has delivered since his appointment.

The youth body stated categorically that no such vehicles were ever handed to bandits under Matawalle’s watch as governor or as minister.

“These are recycled lies that were investigated and thrown away by security agencies years ago,” Musa said.

“Every single bandit leader mentioned in the story is already dead – neutralised by the same military operations Matawalle is directing right now. Dead men cannot drive Hilux vehicles, and they cannot chat on WhatsApp.”

The ZYN further declared that the so-called “whistle-blower” does not exist in any government record.

“We have checked the payrolls from 2019 to 2023. No aide with that description ever existed. The story is pure fiction designed to distract Nigerians from the fact that Zamfara is enjoying its best peace in over a decade because of Matawalle’s aggressive push against terrorists.”

The youth network accused jittery politicians who are losing grip in Zamfara and across the North-West of sponsoring the false report.

“These are the same people who were paying monthly allowances to bandit leaders when they were in office. Now that those leaders are being eliminated one by one, they are running scared and looking for any lie to regain relevance,” he stated.

They pointed fingers at individuals who have been sidelined by the people and are now using foreign-based blogs to fight their battles.

“2027 is coming, and they know Zamfara will never vote for anyone who once negotiated with killers. So they are using SaharaReporters to throw mud at the one man who has brought real peace to our state.”

Usman said, “Matawalle has done what nobody before him could do. Markets are open again, schools are full, and farmers sleep on their farms without fear. Bandits are running or dying every week. This is the success some people cannot swallow, so they pay bloggers in America to vomit lies.”

The network warned that any politician still romancing the old failed strategy of blackmail will be exposed and rejected by the youths and women of Zamfara.

Usman added, “I speak for every youth in Zamfara when I say: Minister Matawalle is working day and night with our gallant soldiers. He visits the troops, he brings equipment, he brings morale.

“The peace we enjoy today is because of him and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Anybody insulting Matawalle is insulting the blood of our soldiers and the tears of our mothers.

“We challenge SaharaReporters and their sponsors: bring that your whistle-blower to Channels TV or AIT tomorrow morning and let him swear on the Holy Qur’an with his full face and name. If he refuses, every Nigerian will know this story is 100 % opposition poison.

“To the failed politicians hiding behind this lie: your time is finished. The youths and women of Zamfara are now awake. We will defend this peace with our lives.”

“Thank you, President Tinubu. Thank you, Minister Matawalle. Because of you, our children now go to school without paying ransom. We will never allow liars to drag your name in the mud.”