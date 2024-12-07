Zamfara Youths Commend Tinubu Over Danfulani Appointment

Share

The youths in Zamfara State have commended President Bola Tinubu for appointing Yazid Danfulani as the Executive Secretary of the Solid Minerals Development Fund/Presidential Artisanal Gold Mining Initiative.

The Zamfara Good Governance Forum (ZGF), led by Comrade Abdulsamad Yakubu, described Danfulani’s appointment as a well-deserved recognition of his contributions to the region’s development.

Yakubu said Danfulani played a pivotal role in President Tinubu’s campaign, mobilising massive youth support and ensuring a resounding victory for the All Progressives Congress.

He noted that his expertise in the solid minerals sector, particularly in gold mining, is expected to drive the Presidential Artisanal Gold Mining Initiative forward.

The Zamfara Good Governance Forum expressed confidence that Danfulani’s appointment will have a positive impact on the solid minerals sector in Nigeria, particularly in Zamfara State, which is richly endowed with mineral resources, including gold.

“We wish to express our heartfelt commendation to President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the appointment of Yazid Danfulani as the Executive Secretary of the Solid Minerals Development Fund/Presidential Artisanal Gold Mining Initiative,” Yakubu said.

“Yazid Danfulani’s appointment is a testament to his exceptional leadership qualities and dedication to the development of Northern Nigeria. As a great mobilizer, he played a pivotal role in President Tinubu’s campaign, galvanising massive youth support and ensuring a resounding victory for the party’s presidential candidate.

“The Zamfara Good Governance Forum believes that this appointment is a well-deserved recognition of Danfulani’s contributions to the region’s development. His expertise in the solid minerals sector, particularly in gold mining, will undoubtedly be an asset in driving the Presidential Artisanal Gold Mining Initiative forward.

“As the Executive Secretary, Danfulani will oversee the implementation of the initiative, which aims to formalize and regulate the artisanal gold mining sector in Nigeria.

“This initiative has the potential to create jobs, stimulate economic growth, and reduce illegal mining activities in the region.

“The Zamfara Good Governance Forum is confident that Danfulani’s appointment will have a positive impact on the solid minerals sector in Nigeria, particularly in Zamfara State, which is richly endowed with mineral resources, including gold

