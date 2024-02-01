Zamfara: Yari Pledges Support In Fights Against Banditry

Former Zamfara State Governor and Senator representing Zamfara West Senatorial District, Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar has pledged to join the State Government’s determination to secure the state from the menace of banditry.

Senator Yari made the submission at the commissioning of Zamfara State Community Protection Guards on Wednesday while undertaking of Governor Dauda Lawal’s administration to secure the state.

According to him, no right-thinking leader will be happy when the lives and property of his people are wasted through the activities of criminal elements in their midst.

Senator Yari further declared that the security, peace and stability of the people will not only guarantee smooth political activities but also enhance religious and socio-economic aspects of their lives, stressing that it was this conviction that made him more responsive to do the needful in the National Assembly in the area of Security.

Represented at the event by Senator Tijjani Yahaya Kaura, the former Governor expressed satisfaction with the steps put in place by Governor Dauda Lawal to secure the state.

He prayed to Allah SWT to translate the steps into reality so that normalcy would return to the state in no distant time.