Zamfara: Yari Bags First Baba Isale Of Ikorodu Kingdom

The Ayangburen of Ikorodu Kingdom in Lagos State, Oba Engineer Kabiru Adewale Shotobi, has conferred the title of “Baba Isale” of the Kingdom on the former Zamfara State Governor and Senator representing Zamfara West Senatorial District, Alh. Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar.

Conferring the title on the appointee at his Ikorodu, Lagos Palace on Saturday, Oba Engineer Kabiru Adewale Shotobi said such a title is reserved for people like Abdulaziz Yari who are using their God-given wealth for human development.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Chairman of the Publicity Committee, A.A. Yari, Ibrahim Muhammad Birnin Magaji, and made available to newsmen in Gusau, Zamfara State capital.

The statement explained that the Ayangburen of Ikorodu Kingdom said Senator Abdulaziz Yari’s magnanimous projects are well-articulated, focused, and aimed at developing people irrespective of their ethnicity or political leaning.

The Ayangburen of Ikorodu Kingdom explained that since its foundation around 1630, the Kingdom has been very careful in making appointments to its traditional council, adding that merit plays a significant role in this regard.

Oba Engineer Kabiru Adewale Shotobi said the new “Baba Isale” possesses all the qualities by which he has been translating into action the meaning of the title, i.e., “The Pillar of Support.”

He prayed Allah SWT to continue to grant the Baba Isale of Ikorodu, Senator Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar, good health, strength, and wisdom to continue carrying out his new responsibilities.

Receiving the title, the Baba Isale of Ikorodu and Marafan Sokoto, Senator Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar, said he was overwhelmed by this rare show of empathy by the Ayangburen and the good people of Ikorodu Kingdom.

Senator Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar thanked them for finding him worthy of the honor and pledged to uphold the virtues attached to his new title.