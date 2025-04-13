Zamfara Women Affairs Commissioner Advocates Submission To God

Share

The Zamfara State Ministry of Women and Social Development Affairs, in collaboration with the Ministry of Religious Affairs, has initiated a weekly preaching session for women across the State, themed “Submission to Almighty God.”

The initiative forms part of the State’s broader commitment to strengthening spiritual values and promoting moral discipline among women, who serve as the backbone of families and communities.

The Commissioner for Women and Social Development Affairs, Aisha M.Z. Anka, called on all women including traders, housewives, civil servants, and residents to actively embrace and promote the objectives of the preaching.

She said, “This initiative was designed by women and for women. We believe that by empowering women spiritually, we are equally empowering families, communities, and ultimately the entire State.

“When our women are guided by the teachings of Islam, they become exemplary mothers, responsible citizens, and agents of positive change. The divine message does not exclude them from being God-fearing and honest in all aspects of life.”

In support of the initiative, the wife of the Zamfara State Governor, Huriyya Dauda Lawal, commended the Ministry’s efforts and pledged her commitment to the programme.

“I am deeply passionate about reviving the spiritual consciousness of our women. I commend the Honourable Commissioner and her team for this timely intervention,” she said.

“I will work hand in hand with the Ministry for Women and Social Development to ensure no woman is left behind in this noble journey of Islamic enlightenment. Together, we will build a God-fearing generation of women and children,” she assured.

The sermon, delivered by respected Islamic scholar Aishatu Mohammad Kantin Sauki, focused on fostering spiritual growth, encouraging personal reflection, and reinforcing moral guidance aligned with Islamic teachings.

Also speaking at the event, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Suwaiba Ibrahim Barau, expressed heartfelt gratitude to all stakeholders involved in the successful launch of the “Submission to God” initiative.

She reaffirmed the Ministry’s dedication to sustaining the preaching sessions, noting that they would serve as a continuous source of knowledge and inspiration for women across the state.

In his remarks, the Zamfara State Head of Service, Yakubu Sani Haidara, highlighted the government’s unwavering commitment to spiritual and moral development. He announced a directive mandating the participation of all female government employees in the weekly sermons, emphasizing that such gatherings contribute significantly to fostering unity, discipline, and spiritual growth within the public sector and beyond.

“The Zamfara State Government remains steadfast in its mission to support initiatives that promote the moral and spiritual upliftment of its citizens particularly women whose roles are central to the State’s development and future,” he added.

