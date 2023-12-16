Zamfara: Woman Remands In Prison Over Alleged Assault On Step-Daughter

Aisha Mustapha, a resident of Tsafe town, Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State has been arraigned and charged to Unguwar Gwaza High Shari’a court over alleged aggravated assault on her 12-year-old stepdaughter.

New Telegraph reports that the State Government led by Governor Dauda Lawal prosecuted the accused woman as she appeared before the court on Friday, where she was remanded in Gusau prison for two weeks.

Delivering the judgment, Malam Surajo Usman, the Sharia High Court judge said; the court’s documents showed that the accused person had reportedly subjected her stepdaughter to atrocities that made her life miserable.

The case was slated for continuation on the 28th of December 2023.