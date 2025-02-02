Zamfara Woman Affairs Commissioner Assures Integration Of Remand Home Children

Share

The Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Dr Aisha Mz Anka, has assured the integration of children at remand homes into society as all facilities for training them on various skills have been provided.

Dr Anka made the assurance during the assessment visit to the Approved School in Bungudu local government area and the Remand Home in Gusau the state capital which were designated for the improvement of well-being and behavioural change of the remanded children.

Dr. Aisha Anka, expressed her commitment towards improving the living conditions of the children and individuals in these institutions, adding that, “They are well guided by qualified teachers and facilitators”. She emphasized the importance of providing quality education, rehabilitation, and support for reintegration into society.

The Commissioner and her team toured various sections of the school and remand home and interacted with the staffers and management with a view to identifying areas for improvement and intensifying the training of the children.

She assured of the Ministry’s support and pledged to work towards creating an enabling environment for the effective rehabilitation and development of the residents.

“The remanded children will be reintegrated into the society and become productive to all walks of life for the benefits of the state and nations at large, at the end of their remand terms, they would be well educated and trained on various skills”, Dr Anka has stressed.

The visit is part of ongoing efforts by the Ministry to ensure the well-being of vulnerable groups and promote social development in Zamfara State.

Share

Please follow and like us: