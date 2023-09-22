Zamfara von Reporter, Danjibga, Found Dead After Missing for 3 Days

The dead body of the Reporter of Voice of Nigeria (VON), Comrade Hamisu Danjibga, have been found in a soak away behind his house at Samaru area of Gusau, Zamfara State, three days after being declared missing by members of his family.

In a letter of condolence by the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Zamfara State Council, which was signed by the State Secretary, Ibrahim Ahmad Gada, the union said, “we regret to announce the death of Hamisu Danjibga, a reporter with Voice of Nigeria (VON), whose body was found in a sock away behind his house, three days after missing.

“The discovery of his corpse was as result of unpleasant odor observed by Islamiya Children in the evening of Wednesday 20th September, 2023, who drew the attention of their teachers. “After breaking the sock away the dead body was confirmed to be that of Danjibga by his family and some neighbors. His funeral rites have since been observed according to Islamic injunctions.

“The Union extends its heartfelt condolence to the family, Voice of Nigeria and entire Zamfara State. The Council while expressing deep concern over the nature of Danjibga’s demise, appealed to security agencies to thoroughly investigate the matter and bring the perpetrators of the dastardly act to justice,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, an unconfirmed report had it that, the Police have already arrested two suspects in connection with the murder of late Comrade Hamisu Danjibga, who preliminary investigation acquired that they are the deceased relatives.

According to the report, the Journalist’s cellphone was recovered from one of the two suspects who allegedly happened to be his relatives, as investigation continues with a view to facilitating more arrest of the perpetrators involved in the act.