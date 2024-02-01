Zamfara Unveils New Security Outfit

The Governor of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal has officially inaugurated the state security outfit, codenamed Community Protection Guards (CPG) in a bid to intensify its campaign against instability in the region.

According to the Governor, the CPG is intended to supplement the efforts of the state’s conventional security personnel.

The six other governors from the North-West were drawn to the event held at the Trade Fair complex in Gusau, the state capital: Jigawa, Kebbi, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, and Sokoto.

Sulaiman Bala Idris, the governor’s spokesperson, stated in a statement that the state’s security issues are being addressed by the administration using a multifaceted and multidimensional strategy.

The statement reads, “last year, Governor Dauda Lawal approved the engagement of 5,200 guards across the 14 Local Government Areas. Today (Wednesday), 2,645 Community Protection Guards graduated in the first batch.

“In his remark at the graduation ceremony, Governor Dauda Lawal said his administration embarked on the arduous task with a commitment to gradual reforms across all sectors of the state’s economy, to instill sanity and accelerate development.

“While we make these efforts, the lofty goals we set out to achieve will remain a mirage as long as the formidable challenge of insecurity remains unaddressed.

“This informed our decision to, among other things, establish the Community Protection Guards, known as Askarawa Zamfara.

“The steering committee for establishing the Community Protection Guards traversed the 14 Local Government Areas and screened eligible volunteers for enrollment into the outfit.

“We believe that the bulk of the challenges we face as a state and region are born out of severe neglect in advancing public policy to serve the socio-economic expectations of our people.

“We will never take for granted the message of the people of our state through their votes in March 2023.

“Today, therefore, the first batch of the Community Protection Guards, 2,645, is graduating.

“These young, energetic, and vibrant personnel have undergone rigorous training, extensive drilling, and an understanding of the rules of engagement, amongst other skills.

“These will assist them in the due discharge of their responsibility of partnering, assisting, and working with the security agencies to defend our communities.”