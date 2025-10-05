Zamfara, UNICEF Launch Massive Child Vaccination Drive

The Zamfara State Government, in collaboration with UNICEF, has expressed readiness to embark on a massive vaccination campaign against measles-rubella and polio across the 14 Local Government Areas of the state.

Speaking at a media dialogue supported by UNICEF, the wife of the Zamfara State Governor, Hajiya Huriyya Dauda, represented by the Executive Secretary of the Primary Health Care Board, Dr. Hussaini Yakubu Anka, said the integrated campaign will target 10,000 households across the state’s 147 wards.

She explained that the campaign aims to boost immunization coverage and reduce vaccine-preventable diseases, with 1,200 vaccination teams to be deployed across the state.

The integrated campaign covers specific age ranges: the polio vaccine is for children aged 0 to 59 months; routine immunization for those 0 to 23 months; and the measles-rubella vaccine targets children aged 9 months to 14 years.

Hajiya Huriyya urged public acceptance and called on religious leaders to preach the importance of vaccination. She commended the Ministry of Health and development partners including UNICEF, WHO, AFENET, e-Health, Solina, Chigari Foundation, ACE, and the Sultan Foundation for their support.

She also called on media practitioners to continue giving unreserved support to the programme, describing them as partners in progress.