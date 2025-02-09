Zamfara, UNICEF Enforce Implementation Of Child Protection

Share

The Zamfara State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development in collaboration with UNICEF has signed an agreement to achieve the implementation of the Child Protection Programme in the state.

The Permanent Secretary, Dr Habib Yalwa, who represented the Commissioner for Women Affairs, Dr Aisha Mz Anka, in a welcome address, reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to protecting children and ensuring their well-being in Zamfara.

A major highlight of the meeting which was held at Ja’iz Hotel Gusau, was a presentation on child protection by Mr Pius Uwamanua, a Child Protection Specialist from UNICEF, stressing that, giving official consideration for the children by the governments at all levels remains a priority of the UNICEF.

The meeting according to Mr. Uwamanua therefore, served as a crucial platform for strengthening collaboration among government agencies, UNICEF, and civil society groups.

He said the meeting was aimed at reinforcing the collective efforts of all the stakeholders to create a safer and more secure environment for children in Zamfara.

He provided valuable insights into child protection mechanisms and strategies to address increasing challenges which remain bottleneck towards resolving matters that bar children from enjoying their rights.

Stakeholders, including representatives from civil society organizations, also participated in the discussions. They shared updates on the child protection situation in Zamfara, presenting data, highlighting challenges, and reviewing progress made in safeguarding children.

