Zamfara Ultra-Modern Stadium Attains 90% Completion

The remodelling of the Saudauna Memorial Stadium, Gusau, Zamfara State, has attained approximately 90 per cent completion with virtually all required equipment delivered and installed on site.

In line with routine project monitoring and quality assurance, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Haruna Dikko conducted an inspection visit to assess the pace of work, compliance with approved design specifications, and the overall quality of ongoing installations.

Speaking during the inspection, the Permanent Secretary commended the commitment and unwavering support of Governor Dauda Lawal for prioritising sports and critical infrastructure development.

He noted that the successful execution of the project reflects the Governor’s vision for sustainable development, youth empowerment, and the provision of quality social amenities for the people of the state.

Eng Dikko disclosed that the remodelling project is scheduled for completion by February. The stadium is designed to support multiple sporting activities, including football and handball, and is expected to serve as a sustainable source of revenue for the state through hosting sporting events, competitions, and other commercial activities.

“The upgraded facility is being developed to incorporate all essential technical and auxiliary features of a standard modern sports complex Key components include a regulation-size football pitch fitted with a modern turf system, well-designed spectator stands with enhanced seating capacity VIP and VVIP lounges, fully equipped athletes’ changing rooms, referees’ rooms, medical and first-aid centres, as well as media facilities featuring commentary boxes and dedicated press working areas.

“The project further includes the installation of high-capacity floodlighting systems, electronic scoreboards, advanced public address and sound systems, comprehensive CCTV and security surveillance infrastructure, fire detection and safety systems and access roads with adequate parking spaces, all aimed at enhancing safety, accessibility, and overall functionality.

“Upon completion, the remodelled stadium is expected to meet both national and international standards, positioning it as a suitable venue for major sporting competitions, recreational activities, and other large-scale events.

The project is anticipated to play a significant role in promoting sports development, youth engagement, and social integration across the state”, he added.