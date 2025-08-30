Zamfara: UBEC, ZSUBEB Hold One-Day Enrollment Drive Advocacy

The Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), in collaboration with the Zamfara State Universal Basic Education Board (ZSUBEB), has organised a one-day advocacy and sensitisation campaign on school enrollment with the theme “Enrol Your Child Now, Secure his/her Future.”

The event, held at Jama’atu Nasrul Islam Special Model Primary School, Tsohuwar Kasuwa, Gusau, attracted stakeholders from across the state.

Speaking at the occasion, the Executive Chairman of ZSUBEB, Professor Nasir Garba Anka (Makaman Sokoto South), who was represented by Permanent Member of the Board, Professor Rabiat Musa Talata Mafara, reaffirmed the Board’s commitment to advancing education in Zamfara State.

Professor Mafara emphasised that the administration of Governor Dauda Lawal had declared a state of emergency on education to address the challenges facing the sector.

She urged parents, guardians, and all stakeholders to support state government efforts by ensuring that out-of-school children return to classrooms, stressing that education is the foundation of a better future for the state.

In his remarks, the Emir of Kaura Namoda, Alhaji Dr. Sanusi Muhammad Ahmad Asha, assured that traditional rulers would continue to provide maximum support and cooperation in addressing the menace of out-of-school children, commending UBEC and ZSUBEB for their timely intervention, noting that the program is a step in the right direction toward securing a brighter tomorrow.

Also speaking, the UBEC State Coordinator, Muhammad Nafiu Yusuf, expressed appreciation to all participants, particularly traditional leaders, for honouring the program despite their busy schedules.

He called on parents and guardians to take advantage of government support at both the state and federal levels by sending their wards to school.

The campaign reechoed the collective resolve of government, traditional institutions, and communities to work together in reducing the number of out-of-school children in Zamfara State and securing the future of the younger generation.