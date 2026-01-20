Zamfara: Troops Of OPFY Arrest 3 Suspected Bandits, Neutralize 4 During Failed Ambush

Troops of Operation FANSAN YAMMA (OPFY), Joint Task Force North West, were ambushed by a group of bandits along the Bingi–Kekun Waje–Gusau road in Zamfara State on January 19, 2026.

In a statement signed by the Media Information Officer of OPFY, CPT David Adewusi, it was said that the ambush followed a series of successful offensive operations conducted from January 17 to 19, 2026.

The statement revealed that troops of Sector 2 OPFY, in conjunction with the OPFY Mobile Strike Team and DIA Tactical Support Team, carried out coordinated raids, ambushes, and fighting patrols across Birnin Magaji and Anka areas of Zamfara State.

According to the statement, during the operations, three suspects, identified as Isiya Kwakwatawa, Ibrahim Dan Musulu, and Makau Lamba Goma, were arrested, while four terrorists were neutralized and others fled into the forest.

“Items recovered included one PKT machine gun, five AK-47 rifles, three AK-47 magazines, rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, Baofeng radios, and three motorcycles.

“While returning from these operations and responding to a distress call on a terrorist reprisal attack, troops of OPFY Combat Team 1 came under attack by terrorists at Gidan Wagni while en route to Kekun Waje.

“Despite the surprise of the ambush, the troops responded gallantly, engaging the terrorists and preventing further harm to nearby communities. Regrettably, five soldiers and one police officer paid the supreme sacrifice during the encounter.

“Upon receipt of the distress report, the OPFY Mobile Strike Team, in conjunction with troops of 1 Brigade Quick Reaction Force from Forward Operating Bases Kanoma and Kekun Waje, swiftly mobilized to the scene. The reinforcement was personally led by the Commander, 1 Brigade, underscoring the high level of coordination and commitment within the operation.

“The combined force mounted a robust counter-ambush which forced the terrorists to withdraw, with credible intelligence indicating that notorious bandit kingpins Janwuya and Alhaji Bello, the 2IC to Kachalla Soja, were seriously injured during the encounter, while some of the fleeing elements sustained gunshot injuries.

Troops, supported by community vigilantes, subsequently conducted pursuit operations, while further exploitation and offensive actions continue.

“Operation FANSAN YAMMA assures the public that the situation is under control and remains fully committed to protecting the lives and property of innocent citizens, sustaining pressure on terrorist elements, and restoring lasting peace across the Joint Operations Area.

“The Theatre Commander has condoled with the Commander, Sector 2, on the loss and further commended the troops for their courage, sacrifice, and professionalism. Additionally, he encouraged members of the public to remain calm and continue to support ongoing security efforts through timely and credible information.”