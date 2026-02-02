Zamfara: Troops Neutralize Notorious Bandits’ Leader, Kill Scores

Troops of 8 Division Nigerian Army operating under Sector 2 Operation FANSAN YAMMA have, in a fierce firefight, successfully neutralised scores of bandits in the camp of notorious bandit leader ‘Gwaska Dan Karmi’ in Maru Local Government of Zamfara State.

This was revealed in a statement signed by the Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations 8 Division Nigerian Army/Sector 2 Operation Fansan Yamma.

The statement disclosed that the operation was triggered by credible intelligence revealing that over 100 bandits had gathered at the camp to coordinate large-scale attacks on local communities and military supply lines.

It further noted that following days of intensive surveillance, ground troops supported by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), intercepted the bandits on January 31, 2026.

“A fierce firefight ensued as the terrorists attempted a flanking and encircle manoeuver. However, they were overwhelmed by the superior firepower of the troops, while many bandits were eliminated, others fled with gunshot wounds.

“The Camp was set ablaze before the troops withdrew. The NAF component is currently conducting interdiction missions to intercept the fleeing remnants, while ground troops maintain dominance over the area.

“Regrettably, some gallant soldiers paid the supreme price during the fierce encounter and one combat enabler vehicle was hit by the enemy’s Rocket Propelled Gun, which caught fire.

“The Nigerian Army honours fallen soldiers’ sacrifice and remains determined in its mission. Combat efficiency remains high as troops continue to dismantle bandit networks and disrupt their supply chains across the region”, it further assured.