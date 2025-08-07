Zamfara: Troops Neutralize Dozens Of Terrorists

The Air Component of the Joint Task Force, Operation FANSAN YAMMA (OPFY), has recorded a significant operational success following targeted strikes on terrorists gathered for a wedding ceremony at the foot of Asola Hills in Yankuzo Ward, Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Media Information Officer of OPFY, Captain David Adewusi, and made available to journalists in Gusau on Thursday.

According to the statement, the airstrike was carried out based on credible intelligence that terrorists from the Faskari and Kankara axis of Katsina State, along with others from various parts of Zamfara, had converged at the location. The operation resulted in the neutralization of several terrorists, while many others sustained critical injuries. The injured were reportedly evacuated by their colleagues to Yankuzo village for treatment.

In the early hours of August 5, 2025, troops of 1 Brigade under Sector 2 of OPFY launched a follow-up operation, successfully fighting through an ambush along the route to the village.

Local residents and other reliable sources confirmed that no fewer than 30 terrorists were neutralized during the airstrike and the subsequent ground assault. Additionally, four terrorist collaborators from Kunchin Kalgo village in Tsafe LGA were critically injured.

The successful interdiction has brought relief to residents of Yankuzo, Tsafe, and nearby communities who have faced repeated terrorist attacks in recent times.

OPFY reaffirmed its commitment to restoring peace and security in Zamfara State and the wider North West region.