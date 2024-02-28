Zamfara: Troops Kill Scores Of Bandits, Rescue 8, Destroy Enclaves

The Joint Task Force North West Operation HADARIN DAJI (OPHD) has announced another recorded success as scores of bandits were killed while 8 kidnap victims have been rescued unhurt, as well a number of notorious enclaves have been destroyed in continuation with the dry season clearance operations in its Areas of Responsibility in Zamfara state.

This was contained in a statement by the OPHD Information Officer, Lieutenant Suleiman Omale and made available to newsmen in Gusau Zamfara state capital, noting that, in the recent success, the troops rescued 8 kidnap victims unhurt in an ambush operation conducted across the bushes in the state.

It further informed that, On the 28th February, 2024 the OPHD troops during its continuous clearance operation at the terrorists’ enclaves at Bayan Ruwa axis which is considered to be a crossing point of the terrorists in the state.

“During the operation, the Troops engaged the terrorists with heavy Gun duel which due to superior fighting power, the bad elements fled in disarray and abandoned the kidnap victims who had been under their custody. Hence the troop’s timely and prompt response led to the rescue of 8 kidnap victims unhurt.

“The Gallant troops, who neutralized scores of the terrorists have destroyed the terrorist’s enclaves and dominated the area with aggressive and confidence-building patrol within the general area.

“All the rescued victims were handed over to the appropriate authorities to reunite them with their respective families.

“The Commander Joint Task Force North West Operation HADARIN DAJI/General Officer Commanding 8 Division Nigerian Army, Major General Godwin Mutkut, has commended the efforts of the troops for their continued doggedness and resilience in an effort to restore normalcy across the Northwest zone.