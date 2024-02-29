Zamfara: Troops Kill Scores of Bandits, Rescue 8, Destroy Enclaves

The Joint Task Force North West Operation HADARIN DAJI (OPHD) has announced another success as scores of bandits were killed while eight kidnap victims were rescued unhurt, just as a number of notorious enclaves have been destroyed in continuation with the dry season clearance operations in its areas of responsibility in Zamfara State.

This was contained in a statement by the OPHD Information Officer, Lieutenant Suleiman Omale and made available to newsmen in Gusau, Zamfara State, noting that, in the recent success, the troops rescued eight kidnap victims unhurt in an ambush operation conducted across the bushes in the state.

It further informed that, on 28th February, 2024, the OPHD troops during its continuous clearance operation at the terrorists’ enclaves at Bayan Ruwa axis, which is considered to be a crossing point of the terrorists in the state, “engaged the terrorists in heavy gun duel which due to superior fighting power, the bad elements fled in disarray and abandoned the kidnap victims who have been under their custody.

Hence the troop’s timely and prompt response led to the rescue of eight kidnap victims unhurt. “The gallant troops, who neutralised scores of the terrorists destroyed the terrorist’s enclaves and dominated the area with aggressive and confidence building patrol within the general area.