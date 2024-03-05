Zamfara: Troops Kill Bandit, Rescue 15 Kidnap Victims

Operation Hadarin Daji (OPHD) of the Nigerian Army has foiled a massive abduction attempted by bandits in the Tsohuwar Tasha area of Kaura Namoda Local Government area of Zamfara State during which a bandit was neutralized while 15 kidnapped victims were rescued.

In a statement issued by the OPHD Information Officer, Lieutenant Suleiman Omale and made available to newsmen in Gusau, Zamfara State capital, said following a distress call from the affected area, the troops of the OPHD rushed to the scene and engaged the bandits in a heavy gunfight, forcing them to withdraw in disarray through a riverine.

It added that “On pursuing the fleeing criminals, our gallant troops neutralized one of the assailants along their withdrawal route while others fled with possible gunshot wounds while gallant troops continued the chase with a view to ensure total victory in the fight.

“During the tactical rescue operation, 8 females and 7 males successfully escaped the clutches of the bandits, emerging unharmed. The restoration of normalcy in the area is now secured, bolstered by confidence-building patrols.

“The troops remain on high alert, with morale at its peak. Major General GM Mutkut, the General Officer Commanding 8 Division Sokoto, commends the unwavering professionalism and resilience of the troops urging them to persist in their efforts until peace is fully restored in the Northwest and across Nigeria.