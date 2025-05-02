Zamfara: Troops Kill 5 Notorious Bandit Leaders, Recover Arms

Share

Nigerian Army have recorded a major operational breakthrough in the ongoing fight against terrorism and banditry, neutralizing five notorious bandit leaders who were on the military’s most-wanted list.

In a statement issued by Capt. Suleiman Omale, Acting Assistant Director of Army Public Relations, the Nigerian Army disclosed that troops of Combat Team 6 (CT 6), while on a fighting patrol, encountered a large number of armed terrorists who had infiltrated Mai Kwanugga village in Talata Mafara Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

The terrorists, according to the statement, had been attacking residents and setting houses ablaze before the arrival of troops. Upon contact, the soldiers engaged the criminals in a fierce gun battle, successfully neutralizing several of them, including five notorious bandit leaders identified as Auta Jijji, Dankali, Sagidi, Kachallah Rijaji, and Kachallah Suza.

Reinforcements from the 1 Brigade Quick Response Force (QRF) and 1 Brigade Special Forces (1 BSF) pursued the fleeing terrorists, recovering a cache of arms and ammunition. Items recovered include four AK-47 rifles, one PKT machine gun, two RPG tubes, six RPG bombs, 28 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, and 43 rounds of PKT ammunition.

“During post-operation exploitation on 2 May 2025, locals handed over additional arms and confirmed further details about the neutralized terrorist leaders. Unfortunately, two civilians were caught in the crossfire by stray bullets. The situation is being closely monitored, and efforts to clear the area of residual threats continue,” the statement added.

In a separate incident on 1 May 2025, troops of Combat Team 2 (CT 2), in collaboration with other security agencies, successfully responded to a protest in Dayau village, Kaura Namoda LGA. The protest, sparked by frustration over recent bandit attacks, saw residents block a major supply route with burning tyres and barricades.

The security team carried out a non-violent crowd dispersal operation, restored order, and reopened the route. Normalcy has since returned to the area.

Brigadier General Timothy Opurum commended the troops for their bravery and professionalism, reaffirming the brigade’s unwavering commitment to restoring peace and security across the state.

The Nigerian Army also urged the public to continue providing credible intelligence to security agencies and refrain from taking the law into their hands.

