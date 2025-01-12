Zamfara: Troops Dismantle Bello Turji’s Enclave, Kill 25 Bandits, Rescue 7 Victims

Share

Troops of Sector 2 of the Joint Task Force North West Operation Fansan Yamma successfully dismantled terrorist hideouts in the Fakai area of Shinkafi Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

In a statement by the Coordinator Joint Media Coordination Centre, Operation Fansan Yamma, Lieutenant Colonel Abubakar Abdullahi stated that the troops in an offensive operation supported by the Air Component Operation Fansan Yamma cleared some terrorist camps in the Fakai axis.

According to it, some of the camps cleared include that of Bello Turji and Mallam Ila, where troops neutralized over 25 terrorists with more than 18 others sustaining gunshot wounds, thus delivering a setback to the terrorist network.

Additionally, during the operation, 7 kidnapped victims were able to escape from the terrorists’ camps amid the operation.

Operation Fansan Yamma assured that, it will continue to pursue and neutralise all terrorist elements within its joint operation area.

“We therefore warn all terrorist kingpins and their associates to surrender and renounce violence unconditionally, as our troops remain committed to eradicating these threats.

“We assure the public of our dedication to restoring peace and security in the affected communities” it further warned.

