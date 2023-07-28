Zamfara: Troops, Bandit’s Clash Left 6 Soldiers, Police Officer, 20 Vigilantes Dead

….Scores Of Bandits Killed

The military, on Wednesday night said a fierce gun battle between security forces, and suspected bandits in Zamfara State general area, resulted in the death of scores of the enemies of state.

It, however, noted that an officer, five soldiers, one police personnel, as well as 20 members of a local security outfit (vigilante), paid the supreme price, A release by the Director of Defence Information, Major General Edward Buba, said: “On July 24, 2023, bandits attacked troops of Sect 1, FOB Kango while on foot patrol.

“The troops repelled the attack inflicting casualties on the bandits. Troops however sustained casualties in the process as follows: Killed in Action; one officer, five soldiers, one NPF personnel and 20 vigilantes that joined the troops to repel the attack.

“Two soldiers missing in action, the corpses of the deceased were deposited at Yerima Bakura Specialist Hospital, Gusau in Zamfara State. “Specific details of the deceased are being withheld until completion of administrative procedures to notify their families.

“Search and rescue operation still in progress, the FOB has been beefed up following the threats of reprisal by the bandits due to the casual- ties they sustained. “Troops are poised for further offensive against the bandits.”