Zamfara Transport Authority Boosts Driving Skills For Drivers

The Zamfara State Transport Authority (Mass Transit) has successfully organised a two-day capacity-building workshop for its drivers, aimed at enhancing professionalism, safety standards, and service delivery within the sector.

The workshop was formally chaired by the State Commissioner, Ministry of Works and Infrastructure, Hon. Lawal Barau Bungudu, who was represented by the Director of Transport, Malam Abdullahi Kanoma.

In his opening remarks, the Hon Commissioner commended the programme, describing it as a timely intervention that will not only improve the skills of drivers but also promote discipline, reduce accidents, and ensure efficient operations across the state’s mass transit system.

Earlier, the Managing Director of Zamfara State Mass Transit, Alhaji Ukhashatu Abdullahi Shinkafi, in his address, welcomed participants and emphasised the importance of continuous training as a tool to equip drivers with the skills needed to deliver safe, reliable, and customer-friendly transport services. He reaffirmed the Authority’s commitment to supporting government policies that seek to transform the transportation system in the state.

The training sessions covered a wide range of topics, including road safety regulations, customer relations, vehicle maintenance, defensive driving techniques, and adherence to traffic laws.

Resource persons stressed the need for drivers to see themselves as ambassadors of the state government, bearing the responsibility of guaranteeing safe and reliable transport services for the people of the state and beyond.

Participants at the workshop expressed appreciation to the state government and the Transport Authority for organising the programme, pledging to put into practice the knowledge and skills acquired for the benefit of commuters and the general public.

The two-day event further demonstrates the government’s unwavering commitment to strengthening the transport sector and ensuring that Zamfara’s mass transit system remains safe, efficient, and accessible to all.