Zamfara Trains Health Personnel To Boost Cholera Response

The Zamfara State Ministry of Health, in collaboration with the International Rescue Committee (IRC), has organized a capacity-building workshop aimed at strengthening the state’s response to the ongoing cholera outbreak.

The training, held recently in Gusau, focused on equipping frontline healthcare workers with essential knowledge and practical skills in cholera case management, infection prevention and control (IPC), and outbreak data interpretation.

Over 68 participants—including clinicians, senior nursing officers, and community health extension workers—drawn from all 14 Local Government Areas of the state, took part in the exercise. The workshop also emphasized the importance of timely reporting of suspected cholera cases to enhance coordinated responses across LGAs.

In her remarks, the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Nafisa Muhammad Maradun, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to safeguarding public health and mitigating the impact of the outbreak.

Key partners at the event included the World Health Organization (WHO) and the IRC. The WHO provided hard copies of cholera case management protocols and public health guidelines to support the effective delivery of care by the health workers.

The Director of Public Health, Dr. Ibrahim Hassan, who represented the Commissioner, expressed appreciation to all participants and partner organizations for their contributions to the state’s public health efforts.

The training underscores the Zamfara State Government’s proactive approach to epidemic preparedness and its determination to protect the lives and wellbeing of its citizens.