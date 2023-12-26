Zamfara To Spend N1.95bn For Reconstruction Of Traditional Rulers Palaces

The reconstruction of 18 palaces of traditional rulers in Zamfara State, according to the State Government will cost a whopping sum of N1.95 billion.

The state government made this known on Tuesday in a statement issued by Alhaji Ahmad Yandi, the state commissioner for affairs related to Local Government and Chieftaincy.

Yandi, who appeared before the special sitting of the House of Assembly Committee on Finance and Appropriation, said that the project would enhance the status of the traditional rulers.

According to reports the Gov. Dauda Lawal on Thursday presented the state budget of N423.5 billion to the assembly for approval.

Yandi who appeared before the committee to defend his ministry’s budget, said it was part of the government policy to upgrade the status of the traditional institution in the state.

He said, “The projects include ongoing reconstruction of major roads in Gusau metropolis under the state government urban renewal policy.

READ ALSO:

“Construction of drainages and other infrastructure projects across the 14 LGAs of the state.

“The earmarked funds for the projects to be implemented by the ministry represent 34 per cent of the total 2024 appropriation of the state”, Baraya said.

He explained that the urban renewal project was to provide the necessary infrastructure to attract more investors to the state.

Speaking to newsmen after defending his ministry’s budget, the Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development, Alhaji Kabiru Moyi, said they proposed to construct an economic city on the outskirts of Gusau, the state capital.

Moyi said that over N10 billion was earmarked in the budget to fund the economic city project.