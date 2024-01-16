Zamfara to settle medical bills of injured soldiers

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, has promised to settle medical bills of soldiers who sustained injuries while fighting against insecurity in the state. Lawal gave the assurance at the 2024 Armed Forces Remembrance Day yesterday in Gusau. He said the assistance was to appreciate the enormous contributions of the troops towards restoring peace in the state. Lawal, however, said that the Remembrance Day celebration was timely, especially at the time when insecurity had negatively affected the economic growth of the state.

The governor, who was represented by his Deputy, Mallam Mani Mummune, also expressed concern that the bandits had already created fear and uncertainty in most of the communities in the state. He called on the troops to confront headlong any attack by bandits in Zamfara. According to him, the Armed Forces Remembrance Day provides an opportunity for Nigerians to assist the veterans who are alive, but unable to earn a living.