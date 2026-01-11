Zamfara To Construct Airstrip To Boost Security Operations

The Zamfara State Government has set up a technical committee to identify a suitable site in Anka Local Government Area, North Senatorial Zone, for the construction of an airstrip aimed at strengthening security operations and supporting socio-economic development.

The committee was constituted through the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure, in collaboration with the Ministries of Local Government and Housing, Zamfara Geographic Information System (ZAGIS), Anka Local Government Council, Anka Emirate Council, and representatives from security agencies.

A technical team has already been dispatched to Anka to conduct comprehensive field inspections, stakeholder consultations, and technical assessments, all in line with established planning, safety, and regulatory standards.

The committee, chaired by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Works, Engr. Haruna Dikko, is being led in the field by the Director of Civil Engineering, Engr. Amiru Musa Anka, who also serves as the Secretary of the committee, providing professional guidance and technical expertise.

The committee’s work is ongoing, and a suitable site for the proposed airstrip will be recommended upon completion.

This initiative reflects the Zamfara State Government’s commitment, under the leadership of Governor Dauda Lawal, to enhance connectivity, bolster security operations, and promote sustainable socio-economic development across the state.