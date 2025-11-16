Zamfara: Three Suspended APC Officials Drag Party, State Chairman To Court

Three suspended officials of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Shinkafi Local Government Area of Zamfara State have filed a suit before the State High Court in Gusau, challenging what they described as their “unlawful, illegal, arbitrary, vindictive and unconstitutional suspension” from the party.

The plaintiffs, Babangida Aliyu Shinkafi, Kabiru Ibrahim, and Ibrahim D. Kurya filed the suit on November 14, 2025, seeking to nullify their suspension and halt what they allege is ongoing intimidation, harassment, and discrimination by the party’s state leadership.

Serving as Ward Chairman, Welfare Secretary, and representative of Persons With Disabilities (PWD), respectively, the trio stated that they remain bona fide members of the APC executive, having been duly elected during the party’s 2022 congress.

They alleged that their suspension was politically motivated and linked to their loyalty to APC chieftain Dr. Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi, who is reportedly at odds with some influential figures within the state chapter over his firm stance on due process, rule of law, internal democracy, and adherence to the party’s constitution.

The plaintiffs accused the Shinkafi APC Chairman, Alhaji Ibrahim Bama Shinkafi, of sidelining them for months by excluding them from meetings, withholding invitations to party functions, and subjecting them to hostility before eventually announcing their suspension without just cause and in violation of the party constitution.

They further claimed that neither the ward nor local government disciplinary committees issued them any query or invited them to defend any allegations, arguing that this breached the APC constitution and the principle of fair hearing guaranteed by the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

In the suit filed by their counsel, Bello Idris Galadi & Associates, the plaintiffs asked the court to declare their suspension unconstitutional, illegal, null and void, describing it as an abuse of power aimed at silencing them for their political alignment within the APC family in Zamfara State.

They also sought an order of perpetual injunction restraining the party, the state chairman Alhaji Tukur Danfulani Maikatako, and the Shinkafi LGA chairman, Alhaji Ibrahim Bama Shinkafi, from taking further steps to suspend, expel, harass, or intimidate them pending the determination of the suit.

Additionally, they prayed the court to maintain the status quo, affirm their positions as legitimate officers, and prohibit any attempt to remove them without strict compliance with the party constitution.

The case is expected to be assigned to a judge soon, setting the stage for a legal battle that could further unsettle the party ahead of the 2027 general election.