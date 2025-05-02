Zamfara: Suspended Members’ Antics’ll Fail – Speaker

Share

The Speaker Zamfara State House of Assembly, Bilyaminu Isma’il has stressed that the movement by the eight suspended members to establish a parallel Assembly would not succeed as the action is absolutely illegal.

Isma’il made the declaration in a press conference at the complex of the State House of Assembly Gusau on Friday, describing the crusade in the name of establishing factional Assembly upon which they would serve as lawmakers is nothing but impersonation.

The Speaker reiterated that the case is still before the court waiting for relevant laws to define their fate, therefore, parading selves as lawmakers is a clear contempt of court which is also punishable by the laws of the constitution.

“As public servants, our primary obligation is to uphold a peaceful and stable environment that facilitates effective lawmaking, oversight, and representation.

“Regrettably few members sought to disrupt the constitutional functions of the House for personal gain, aiming to derail its focus.

“Their actions culminated in an unlawful sitting, vandalization of government properties, impersonation and denial of some legislators to access the chamber in February 2024, which constituted contempt of the House and led to their suspension in accordance with relevant laws. In the spirit of justice and due process, the matter was referred to the court.

“Despite this, while one member has since tendered a written apology and expressed regret, others have persisted in defiance going as far as to hold an illegal gathering styled as a “Parallel Assembly.” As a law-abiding institution, we shall await the courts ruling before taking further action.

“Let it be clearly stated that such antics will not succeed. By the grace of Almighty God, we remain undeterred in our constitutional responsibilities and firm in our dedication to serving the people we represent”, the Speaker has stressed.

Meanwhile, Bilyaminu, said being legislators the law-making remains the cornerstone of their institution, announcing that the 7th Assembly has deliberated upon and passed over forty-three bills notably was the Zamfara State Community Protection Guard (CPG) Law and Zamfara State Security Trust Fund Law.

He further noted that, others were the Zamfara State Consolidated Revenue Law, Zamfara State Procurement Law, Zamfara State Public Expenditures Control Law, Zamfara State Economic Planning Board Establishment Law, Zamfara State Investments and Public Private Partnership Law and Zamfara State Schools Quality Assurance Agency Establishment Law.

