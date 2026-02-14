Zamfara Sponsors Full Scholarship For 30 Students To Al’Amin Int’l School

The Zamfara State Government, through the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, sponsored 30 students to further their education at Al Amin International School in Minna, Niger State.

The students who will be placed in Junior secondary one and Senior secondary one left Gusau for Minna in the early hours of Saturday.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Hajiya Maryam Yahaya Shantali, disclosed that the initiative is in line with the policy direction of the present administration to rescue and reposition the education sector in Zamfara State.

Shantali further described the sponsorship as a historic intervention, noting that the state has never in previous times undertaken such a comprehensive external scholarship programme for secondary school students.

She emphasised that the students will enjoy a full scholarship covering tuition fees, accommodation, feeding, learning materials, and other essential academic requirements throughout their stay in the school.

Hajiya Shantali also explained that the initiative reflects the government’s rescue reform agenda aimed at improving standards, expanding access to quality education, and investing strategically in human capital development.

She added that, since the inception of the current administration, the education sector in the state has been witnessing significant transformation through deliberate policies, targeted interventions, and sustained commitment to restoring confidence in the system.

The scholarship initiative is expected to not only shape the future of the beneficiaries but also serve as motivation for other students across the state to strive for academic excellence.