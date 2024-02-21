Zamfara Speaks On Banning Bread Production

…Says it only blocks supply chain to bandits

Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State has clarified that the State Government did not ban bread production in any part of the state but rather compelled to take measures to ensure that bread supply to bandits is prevented.

The Bakers Association in Zamfara State suspended bread production following an order given by the state government that banned the use of motorcycles delivering bread to bandits’ enclaves in the state.

This was contained in a statement issued on Wednesday in Gusau, by the Spokesperson of the Zamfara Governor, Sulaiman Bala Idris, who revealed that the government’s decision only targets the supply chain to bandits across the state.

According to the statement, the ban on bread and fuel supply to volatile areas was implemented to disrupt the operations of bandits terrorizing peace in the state.

The statement read in parts: “The Zamfara State Government would like to clarify the news that has been circulating, claiming that bakers have been banned from producing bread in the state.

“The government wants to state categorically that this is not true and that the rumours have been causing confusion and concern among residents and business owners.

“The Zamfara State Government has no intention of interfering with the production or sale of bread, a staple food item in many households.

“Furthermore, we want to stress that our government is dedicated to supporting local businesses and ensuring all citizens can access essential food. We recognize the vital role that small businesses play in our state’s economy, and we are committed to creating an enabling environment for them to thrive.

“We devised a plan to counter the bandits’ attacks, creating chaos in certain parts of the state.

“This strategy involves prohibiting the supply of bread and fuel to unstable areas to disrupt the bandits’ activities since they rely on these essential items to carry out their criminal acts.

“The Zamfara State Government hopes that by implementing this ban, they can restore peace and security to the affected areas and safeguard the lives and properties of the people. This ban is part of a broader strategy to achieve these goals”.