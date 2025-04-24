Zamfara Speaker Condemns Parallel Sitting By Suspended Members

Share

The Speaker of the Zamfara State House of Assembly, Bilyaminu Isma’il Moriki, has condemned the sitting held on Wednesday by a faction of suspended lawmakers, led by the factional Speaker, Bashar Aliyu Gummi.

Speaking to newsmen in his office on Thursday, Bilyaminu stated that the sitting was illegal, as the members involved are currently under suspension and the matter is still before a court of law.

He noted that the court had earlier ruled that both parties should maintain the status quo.

He described the sitting as contempt of court, saying it violated the court’s directive.

According to him, the Zamfara State House of Assembly remains the only constitutionally recognized legislative body empowered to convene and make laws for the State.

“Their action, in the name of a parallel House of Assembly, has no constitutional basis. Therefore, both the sitting and any decisions arising from it are null and void,” he declared.

Bilyaminu called on the people of Zamfara State to disregard the existence of any parallel legislative arm created by the suspended members.

He urged citizens to remain law-abiding, assuring them that Governor Dauda Lawal’s administration remains committed to delivering the dividends of democracy.

Share