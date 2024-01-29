Zamfara Solicits Media Supports In Fights Against Banditry

Zamfara State Government has solicited the unreserved supports of working Journalists in the state with a view to compliment efforts by the governments and security agencies in the fight against the lingering banditry and other criminal activities.

This was put forward by the State Commissioner for Information and Culture, Mannir Mu’azu Haidara in a press briefing at NUJ state secretariat Monday, emphasizing the integral role the media have in the management of security matters in the society.

Haidara, who opined that, Dauda Lawal-led administration is disturbed with security situation in the state which compelled the government to embark on decision to initiate the recruitment and training of over 4000 Community Protection Guards (CPG) to work closely with security agencies against banditry.

“So far, over 2600 have been trained by security experts making them combat-ready to work with deployed troops and other security personnel across the state with a view to finally silence all the peace disturbing criminals.

“I am pleased to inform you that, all necessary arrangements have been put in place to ensure success in the fights, the importance of the CPG can not be overstated as it serves as a crucial component in our ongoing efforts to restore peace and combat the scourge of banditry in Zamfara.

“The significance of CPG lies in its grassroots approach to security, empowering local communities to take ownership of their safety and security. By mobilizing the collective efforts of our people, we are confident in our ability to effectively address the challenges posed by banditry”, Haidara has stressed.

The Commissioner further called on the good people of the state to remain law abiding before, during and after the celebration of the forthcoming inauguration of the trained Community Protection Guards as it will be graced by the teeming high esteemed personalities from across the nation.