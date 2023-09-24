Zamfara: Shoot Illegal Miners On Sight, Gov Orders Security Agencies

In an apparent move to stamp out illegal mining as well as curb insecurity, Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State, has ordered security agencies to shoot- on-sight anyone caught in the act. The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Sulaiman Idris, who disclosed this in a statement, said that over the years, illegal mining in Zamfara State has fuelled banditry and other criminal activities.

Governor Lawal noted that it was time to end the destructive activity and implement measures to protect the safety and well-being of the people. He stressed that security operatives had been given strict orders to take bold action and shoot on sight anyone found engaging in illegal mining. He said: “The directive is necessary to ensure the safety and security of the good people of Zamfara and deter potential wrongdoers from committing such acts.

“It is also a swift action to enable the State Government to be in total control of state resources and block activities that endanger the lives and properties of the people. “Illegal mining is undeniably one of the driving forces behind the rampant banditry plaguing Zamfara State. We must take swift, decisive action to curb this menace and restore peace and security to our communities.”

The North Western State has been an epicentre of banditry and kidnapping. Just in the early hours of Friday, bandits invaded the private hostels of the Federal University, Gusau and abducted several students. The bandits invaded the private hostels of the students in the Sabon-Gida community of the Bungudu Local Government Area of the state in the early hours of Friday. Sabon- Gida is a few meters away from the university.

Sources in the school disclosed to newsmen that the bandits went away with no fewer than 25 students (large- ly female students). One of the sources, a student at the university, Mubarak (surname withheld), said, “I heard that they kidnapped 25 girls, and some are in 300 levels and 200 levels studying Biology Education. I don’t know the department of others yet.” In 2021, 279 pupils of the Government Girls Science Secondary School, Jangebe were abducted by bandits.

The female students were aged between 10 and 17 during a raid by armed bandits on 26 February 2021. The kidnapping occurred at the Government Girls Science Secondary School, a boarding school in Jangebe. All hostages were released by the bandits on 2 March 2021, though claims vary as to the negotiation methods used by the Nigerian government in order to facilitate their release.

The immediate past Governor of the State, Bello Matawalle, in his effort to bring an end to the menace, embarked on amnesty for the bandits. In the programme, he asked them to surrender their arms and the state would not prosecute them. They even engaged in dialogue with them. However, the programme failed and they went back to their old ways and the state has not known peace since then.

